To install Flatpak on Turkman Linux, run the following in a terminal:

To enable services on Turkman Linux, run the following in a terminal:

Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

Restart

To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!

Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with Turkman Linux.