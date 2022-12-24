Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

Changes in version 2.29

3 months ago
Installed Size~154 MB
Download Size115 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs15,138
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://mandelbulber.com/
Helphttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Run

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2