by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Installed Size~95 MB
Download Size19 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,193
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Helphttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Contribute Translationshttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Run

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
