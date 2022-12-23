GraphUI

Graph Visualization

Graph visualization based on graphviz with included a text editor and a preview area

Supported types:

  • dot
  • neato
  • fdp
  • sfdp
  • twopi

Shortcuts:

  • F5: Compile
  • Ctrl+N: New File
  • Ctrl+O: Open File
  • Ctrl+S: Save File

Changes in version 1.1.1

almost 4 years ago
Installed Size~100 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,799
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://artemanufrij.github.io
Helphttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui/issues
Contribute Translationshttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.graphui

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.graphui

Run

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.graphui
