Recorder
by Alex Kryuchkov
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
Changes in version 1.0.12
3 months ago
Installed Size~198 KB
Download Size66 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,499
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Alex KryuchkovMore
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing