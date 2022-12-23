ParaPara

by Tanaka Takayuki
Install
An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

Changes in version 3.2.8

about 1 year ago
Installed Size~3 MB
Download Size600 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,440
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Helphttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Contribute Translationshttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Run

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
Tags:
imagepictureviewer