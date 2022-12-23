ungoogled-chromium
by Eloston and community
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.
ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.
ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.
Changes in version 114.0.5735.106
13 days ago
Installed Size~381 MB
Download Size142 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs379,687
LicenceBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , GNU Library General Public License v2.1 or later, , Apache License 2.0, , Independent JPEG Group License, , MIT License, , GNU General Public License v2.0 or later, , ISC License, , OpenSSL License, , , , GNU General Public License v2.0 only, ,
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing