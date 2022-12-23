Mindustry
by Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Changes in version 145.1
4 days ago
Installed Size~256 MB
Download Size134 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs29,901
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing