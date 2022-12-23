Postman
by Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Changes in version 10.15.0
7 days ago
Installed Size~185 MB
Download Size182 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs499,400
LicenceProprietary
