FlashPrint

by Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Changes in version 5.6.0

4 months ago
Installed Size~39 MB
Download Size28 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,441
Licencehttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Project Websitehttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Run

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
Tags:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer