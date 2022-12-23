Vakt-i Salah

a Cross-Platform Prayer Times application. It uses Turkey's Diyanet İşleri Başkanlığı (Presidency of Religious Affairs)'s prayer times

This app is verified @eminfedar on GitHub

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.eminfedar.vaktisalah

Run

flatpak run com.eminfedar.vaktisalah