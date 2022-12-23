Dinonuggy's Journey
by CoEck Studios
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!
Changes in version 0.70.2
about 1 year ago
Installed Size~42 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,107
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing