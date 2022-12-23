Brave Browser

by Brave Software
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Changes in version 1.52.126

8 days ago
Installed Size~358 MB
Download Size157 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,001,656
LicenceMozilla Public License 2.0
Project Websitehttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

