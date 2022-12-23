Brave Browser
by Brave Software
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
Changes in version 1.52.126
8 days ago
Installed Size~358 MB
Download Size157 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,001,656
LicenceMozilla Public License 2.0
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing