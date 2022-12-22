Simple Diary

by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Changes in version v0.4.3

8 months ago
Installed Size~582 KB
Download Size194 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,656
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Run

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
diarygtkjournallogpersonal