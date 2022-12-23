Read It Later
by Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
Changes in version 0.4.0
2 months ago
Installed Size~9 MB
Download Size3 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,390
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
