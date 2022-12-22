GitKraken

For repo management, in-app code editing & issue tracking.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Axosoft, LLC.

Git legendary, my friends. GitKraken includes two legendary products that make devs more productive: the Git Client and Glo Boards!

Use the Git Client to visualize the history and changes to your repos in a beautiful graph that makes working with Git more intuitive.

GitKraken Git Client Features:

  • See your branching, merging and commit history in a dark or light themed graph.
  • Simplify complicated commands like merge, rebase and push into drag and drop actions.
  • Integrate with GitHub, GitHub Enterprise, GitLab, GitLab Self-Hosted, Bitbucket and VSTS.
  • Create, clone and add remote repos from integrated services.
  • Create and view pull requests from integrated services.
  • Easily open repos, set favorites, and organize them in project groups.
  • View file history and blame.
  • Quickly undo or redo with one click.
  • Use the built-in code editor to directly edit files without switching tools.
  • While editing code, use diff split view, syntax highlighting and search files.
  • Resolve merge conflicts without ever leaving the app.
  • Use multiple profiles for work and personal projects.
  • Use Gitflow, Git Hooks, LFS and submodules.

GitKraken Glo Boards Features:

  • Reduce context switching, and use Glo Boards to help your dev team track tasks and issues from inside the GitKraken Git Client.
  • Also access Glo inside VS Code, Atom, a browser or from our iPhone or Android apps.
  • Create cards to track tasks, issues, items, features, etc.
  • Sync GitHub Issues, assignees, descriptions, comments and labels in real-time across systems.
  • Visualize the progress of GitHub issues with workflows.
  • Create different workflows and labels for each board.
  • Add different users and security permissions for each board.
  • Track board activity.
  • See only what you’re looking for with powerful search & filters.
  • Use card labels to quickly see priority, item type, etc.
  • Use card task lists to create additional checklists for each card.
  • Easily add images and files by dragging and dropping.
  • Use markdown in card descriptions and comments.
  • Get notifications in-app and via email.
  • Tag people in comments using @mentions.
  • Choose the light or dark theme.

Changes in version 9.5.1

10 days ago
Installed Size~150 MB
Download Size131 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs110,878
LicenceProprietary
Project Websitehttps://www.gitkraken.com/
Helphttps://www.gitkraken.com/contact
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.axosoft.GitKraken

Manual Install

flatpak run com.axosoft.GitKraken

flatpak install flathub com.axosoft.GitKraken

Run

flatpak run com.axosoft.GitKraken