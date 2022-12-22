NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Axosoft, LLC.

Git legendary, my friends. GitKraken includes two legendary products that make devs more productive: the Git Client and Glo Boards!

Use the Git Client to visualize the history and changes to your repos in a beautiful graph that makes working with Git more intuitive.

GitKraken Git Client Features:

See your branching, merging and commit history in a dark or light themed graph.

Simplify complicated commands like merge, rebase and push into drag and drop actions.

Integrate with GitHub, GitHub Enterprise, GitLab, GitLab Self-Hosted, Bitbucket and VSTS.

Create, clone and add remote repos from integrated services.

Create and view pull requests from integrated services.

Easily open repos, set favorites, and organize them in project groups.

View file history and blame.

Quickly undo or redo with one click.

Use the built-in code editor to directly edit files without switching tools.

While editing code, use diff split view, syntax highlighting and search files.

Resolve merge conflicts without ever leaving the app.

Use multiple profiles for work and personal projects.

Use Gitflow, Git Hooks, LFS and submodules.

GitKraken Glo Boards Features: