Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Changes in version 0.24.2
5 months ago
Installed Size~107 MB
Download Size83 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs11,097
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
