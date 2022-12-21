rRootage

by ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Changes in version 0.23

almost 20 years ago
Installed Size~8 MB
Download Size5 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,158
LicenceBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Project Websitehttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Helphttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.abagames.rRootage

Run

flatpak run com.abagames.rRootage
Tags:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup