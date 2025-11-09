NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc.

The software supports changing the display language, refer to https://github.com/flathub/cn.wps.wps_365/blob/master/README.md for details. However, translations in languages other than Chinese may be incomplete.

Please follow https://github.com/flathub/cn.wps.wps_365/blob/master/README.md after installation.

The new generation of WPS 365, a one-stop digital office platform under Kingsoft Office, not only offers genuine WPS suites, online documents, enterprise cloud disks and other content creation and management tools, but also provides audio and video conferencing, Kingsoft Workbench IM and other collaborative office software to facilitate the digital transformation of enterprises.