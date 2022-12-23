Legacy Launcher

by Legacy Launcher Team
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Changes in version 1.32.2

16 days ago
Installed Size~260 MB
Download Size103 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs32,986
LicenceProprietary
Project Websitehttps://llaun.ch/
Contacthttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Contribute Translationshttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
launcherminecraft