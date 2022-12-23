OpenBoard

by Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

Changes in version 1.6.4

about 1 year ago
Installed Size~142 MB
Download Size65 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs57,119
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://www.openboard.ch
Helphttps://openboard.ch/support.en.html
Contribute Translationshttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Run

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard