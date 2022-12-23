OpenBoard
by Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
Changes in version 1.6.4
about 1 year ago
Installed Size~142 MB
Download Size65 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs57,119
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
