ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Changes in version 0.6.4

over 5 years ago
Installed Size~864 KB
Download Size406 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs963
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Project Websitehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Helphttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Report an Issuehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Run

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
Tags:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf