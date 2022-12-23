Key Rack

by Sophie Herold
drey.app
Install

View and edit your apps’ keys

This app allows you do view and edit keys, like passwords or tokens, stored by apps.

This app is currently limited to a specific format used by some Flatpak apps.

Changes in version 0.2.0

9 months ago
Installed Size~3 MB
Download Size1 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,680
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack
Report an Issuehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.KeyRack

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.KeyRack

Run

flatpak run app.drey.KeyRack
Tags:
keypasswords