Damask
by Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
Changes in version 0.2.0
about 1 month ago
Installed Size~1 MB
Download Size320 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs7,818
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Link Dupont
Other apps in the GNOME groupMore
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing
Run
Tags: