Forgetpass

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.0.13

3 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~66 KB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος26 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις2.164
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Βοήθειαhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Tags:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity