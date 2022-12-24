Dice

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
A simple dice game

A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.

Manual installation

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice