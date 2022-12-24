Byte

by Alain M.
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.4.2

περίπου 3 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~99 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος21 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις21.423
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
Βοήθειαhttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Tags:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio