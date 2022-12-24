Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper