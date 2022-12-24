Viper
by 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.7.3
2 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~240 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος96 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις3.524
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing