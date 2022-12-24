Pinta

by Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
