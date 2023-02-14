Dave Gnukem

by David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

ΆδειαMIT License
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

2dactionduke nukemplatformretro