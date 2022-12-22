Darhon Finance
by Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.5.0
πάνω από 1 χρόνο πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~4 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος733 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις1.169
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Other apps by Darhon Software
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing