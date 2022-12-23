Airtame
by Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 4.5.2
9 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~81 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος75 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις5.738
ΆδειαΙδιόκτητο
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing