Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.
NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 9.5.5
περίπου 10 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~68 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος60 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις30.090
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing