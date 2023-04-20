Adobe Reader

Install

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 9.5.5

περίπου 10 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~68 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος60 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις30.090
Άδειαhttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Βοήθειαhttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader