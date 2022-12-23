xemu

Install
Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu