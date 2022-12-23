PDF Stitcher
PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns
PDFStitcher was developed to help sewists convert print-at-home PDF sewing patterns into a single large file suitable for use with a projector. Just like printing and taping together a paper pattern, PDFStitcher takes the specified page range, amount to trim from each page, and number of rows or columns and assembles the pages together to form a complete pattern.
Features
- Stitch together pages in any order with specified number of rows/columns
- Rotate pages for stitching
- Add a margin around the final output
- Trim or overlap the edges of each page by a specified amount
- Add blank pages by including zeros in the page list (e.g. 1-5,0,6-10)
- Layers are automatically preserved if present in the source document
- Exclude layers (either deactivate or remove)
- Modify line properties (colour, thickness, style (solid, dashed, dotted))
