Clairvoyant

von Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames auf GitHub
Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Änderungen in Version 3.0.6

vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~142 KB
Download-Größe61 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen3.383
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://cassidyjames.com
Hilfehttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Übersetzenhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Ausführen

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Schlagwörter:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮