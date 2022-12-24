Calculus

von Carlos
Installieren
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto
  • Bildschirmfoto

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Änderungen in Version 1.5.2

vor mehr als 1 Jahr
Installierte Größe~109 MB
Download-Größe34 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen10.696
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Ausführen

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus