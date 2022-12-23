Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Änderungen in Version 2.29

vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~154 MB
Download-Größe115 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen15.092
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt-Websitehttps://mandelbulber.com/
Hilfehttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Ausführen

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2