Bookworm
von Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Änderungen in Version 1.1.2
vor fast 4 Jahren
Installierte Größe~149 MB
Download-Größe40 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen54.575
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation