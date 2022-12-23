Bookworm

von Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader

Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.

Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.

This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.

Änderungen in Version 1.1.2

LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://babluboy.github.io/bookworm
Hilfehttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/wiki
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.babluboy.bookworm

