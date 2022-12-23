krop
von Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
Änderungen in Version 0.6.0
vor etwa 3 Jahren
Installierte Größe~308 MB
Download-Größe83 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen4.262
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
