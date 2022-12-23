Plots
von Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.
Änderungen in Version 0.8.5
vor etwa 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~56 MB
Download-Größe19 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen24.062
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation