Sequeler

von Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Änderungen in Version 0.8.2

vor fast 2 Jahren
Installierte Größe~153 MB
Download-Größe41 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen27.066
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Hilfehttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Übersetzenhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Manuell installieren

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Ausführen

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Schlagwörter:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql