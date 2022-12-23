Byte
von Alain M.
Rediscover your music
Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.
Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.
Handy features:
- Light and Dark themes.
- Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
- Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
- Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
- Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
- Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.
Änderungen in Version 0.4.2
vor etwa 3 Jahren
Installierte Größe~99 MB
Download-Größe21 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen21.410
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
