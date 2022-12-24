Bless
von Alexandros Frantzis
Gtk# Hex Editor
Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.
Änderungen in Version 0.6.3
vor mehr als 2 Jahren
Installierte Größe~89 MB
Download-Größe33 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen9.811
LizenzGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
