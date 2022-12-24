Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Änderungen in Version 1.7.3

Installierte Größe~240 MB
Download-Größe96 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen3.524
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Ausführen

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper