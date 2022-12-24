Viper
von 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Änderungen in Version 1.7.3
vor 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~240 MB
Download-Größe96 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen3.524
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
