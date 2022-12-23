Pinta
von Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Änderungen in Version 2.1.1
vor 4 Monaten
Installierte Größe~103 MB
Download-Größe44 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen106.244
LizenzMIT License
