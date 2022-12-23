Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.
Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:
flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Änderungen in Version 1.10.3
vor etwa 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~59 MB
Download-Größe17 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen340.460
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
