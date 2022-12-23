Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Änderungen in Version 1.10.3

vor etwa 2 Monaten
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Hilfehttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Schlagwörter:
protonsteamwinewinetricks