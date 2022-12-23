UEFITool
von LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.
Änderungen in Version A67
vor 3 Tagen
Installierte Größe~4 MB
Download-Größe2 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen12.389
LizenzBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
