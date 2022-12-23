teams-for-linux
von Ismael Martinez
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron.
It uses the Web App and wraps it as a standalone application using Electron.
Änderungen in Version 1.1.6
vor 8 Tagen
Installierte Größe~239 MB
Download-Größe97 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen272.393
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation