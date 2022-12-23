Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.
DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.
Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.
2D+t and 3D+t animations.
DICOM metadata viewer.
Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.
Änderungen in Version 1.9.1
vor 26 Tagen
Installierte Größe~33 MB
Download-Größe10 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen6.487
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
